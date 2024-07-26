The Texas Rangers' World Series defense hasn't exactly gone according to plan. Due to injuries and inconsistency, the Rangers are currently a below .500 team. But things looked bleaker a month ago. Now, the Rangers have hit their stride, winning 12 of their past 16 games, including a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. This has only strengthened their belief that they could make a run for a playoff spot, declaring themselves as buyers what with them being just 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the AL West lead.

The Rangers should get a few players back from injury soon, which will further reinforce the team's bid to make the postseason with the season's stretch run looming. But Texas is looking to add depth nonetheless, particularly a “a left-handed hitting outfielder/DH or a platoon-neutral right-handed hitter”, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. With that in mind, Tampa Bay Rays slugger Yandy Diaz has emerged as a potential target for the Rangers.

Yandy Diaz will help the Rangers immensely

Diaz, as Rosenthal pointed out, has huge platoon splits this season, smashing lefties while dropping off considerably against same-sided pitchers (.879 OPS vs. southpaws, .678 against right-handers). The Rays first baseman, however, has more even platoon splits throughout his career, which would at least give the Rangers more lineup flexibility.

The good news is that Diaz should partner well with Nathaniel Lowe, the Rangers' current everyday first baseman. Lowe is left-handed hitter, for starters, and he is worse when hitting against lefties, as is usually the case. Diaz, throughout his career, has been significantly better against southpaws, hitting for an .889 OPS against them.

With the Rays trading Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners, it's looking more and more likely that their other veteran pieces will be dealt away as well. This makes a potential acquisition of Diaz that much more likely for the Rangers.