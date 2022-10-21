Halloween arrives in FunPlus games State of Survival, King of Avalon, Call of Antia, and Guns of Glory

FunPlus games are getting the Halloween treatment. Fans can now look forward to Halloween events for the mobile games State of Survival, King of Avalon, Call of Antia, and Guns of Glory.

Players of mobile games State of Survival, King of Avalon, Call of Antia, and Guns and Glory may anticipate Halloween events as each game’s Halloween updates get released today. Here’s a quick summary of what fans can expect from each game’s Halloween events:

Halloween Event: State of Survival

All settlements are celebrating a spooky party! Frightful Halloween is a themed event in State of Survival where players will be able to participate in different activities such as Trick or Treat! with a mysterious knock at the door of the settlements that players must dare to open, or Haunted Halloween where players have to figure out which naughty ghost is hiding in the magic coffin. Gift Rush will invite players to take their Jack O’ Lantern and look for gifts hidden all over the Settlement, there will be a party hosted by Maddie and Frank of Lights and Colors and finally Airdrop Surprise will bring a Halloween surprise from Max. Players can participate in the Frightful Halloween events for a chance to get HQ Skins, March Skins, Frames, Decorations, etc.

State of Survival has also kicked off a new feature called Survival House in Horizon Worlds, a new Halloween VR experience in partnership with Meta where players will get immersed in the State of Survival universe. The rules of survival don’t change, but the environment does.

Halloween Event: King of Avalon

Until November 1, all knights are invited to participate in the most spooky celebration of the Kingdom via the following events:

Halloween Feast: players can collect materials and make different Halloween Masks for the Alliance Feast. The more Masks players make, the higher contribution points they will get as well as better rewards! Only available for Stronghold Lv. 16 players and above.

Azure Gallery: players can purchase Azure Essence to exchange decorations in the Gallery. These decorations include stronghold skins, march skins, lord portraits, and accolades with attributes. Only available for Stronghold Lv. 16 players and above.

Halloween Event: Call of Antia

The spooky season also arrives in the land of Antia with a new time-limited event called Trick or Treat, the new Halloween-themed dice event where players will use their dice to decide Alia’s movement on a ludo map of 30 tiles where they collect many Halloween rewards. Each tile will trigger random events where lots of surprises await! Players will have access to a new log-in event to unlock more rewards until November 6 but also Halloween-themed castles in their kingdoms until November 10.

Halloween Event: Guns of Glory

Until October 26, Guns of Glory is also hosting Halloween events through these upcoming events:

Magic Party: players are invited to participate in this event in two stages: Quest Stage and Exchange Stage. Players can kill threats, rally red guard camps, collect or gather resources in and outside the Estate during the Quest Stage for a chance to get Flying Brooms that can be exchanged for rewards at the Magic Broom Shop. Players can also participate in the Halloween Party event or purchase packs during the Quest Stage to earn Enchanted Pumpkins, which can be used for exchanging rewards at the Witch’s Collection.

Trick or Treat: players can earn Pumpkin Candies by participating in the Arcane Trickster Arrives event or purchasing packs during the event. Then players can use the Pumpkin Candies to increase their Event Points and Event Level to receive Stage Rewards. Towards the end of the event, leaderboard rewards based on the number of Event Points players have obtained will be sent to their ingame mail.

Magic Mix n’ March: the sorcerer Pumpkinhead has arrived with challenging trials and mysterious rewards! They can be obtained by playing a mini-board game to unlock event items based on the number of points player’s received through the different strategy moves made on the board.

Arcane Trickster Arrives: The long-awaited Halloween is just around the corner, but the impatient Arcane Trickster has arrived early with a bunch of newly designed challenges, as well as awesome rewards. Three questlines will be unlocked daily and each one contains several sub-quests. Players can get them by completing various sub-quests in the first 7 days. For every sub-quest players complete, they will get one event point to unlock stage rewards.

All of the games above are available for download as free-to-play games on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.