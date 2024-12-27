Halsey is back with her hilarious X account memes showcasing her love for basketball. The singer and NBA aficionado highlighted Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves over his impressive performance on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers beat the Warriors 115 – 113 after Reaves' triple-double and game-winning point.

The Grammy-nominated singer wished Reaves a happy holiday after the Lakers won the game.

“Merry Christmas to Austin Reaves,” she wrote.

Halsey creates Austin Reaves meme

The “Without Me” singer posted a photoshopped meme of the shooting guard in a chef's outfit with the caption, “Austin Reaves when he cooks.”

Reaves made 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to clinch the win for the Lakers. LeBron James was the top scorer for the Lakers with 31 points. However, the top-scorer for the game was Stephen Curry on the Warriors with 38 points with eight being three-pointers.

In the post-game press conference, Reaves got emotional after explaining what the game-winning point meant to him.

“I'm not an emotional person. But when I was doing radio out there, sitting on the scorer's table, got the game ball from [D'Angelo Russell], there was a quick second where I thought I might tear up. That doesn't happen a lot.”

Warriors reflect on Christmas Day loss to Lakers

Steph Curry and Coach Steve Kerr weighed in on what the Christmas Day loss means for the Warriors.

“In fairness to our guys, we've been all over the map this year rotation-wise,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. “We've had a million different starting lineups. Guys are in and out of certain roles (and) certain rotations. I'm well aware of that, and it's hard as a player to not know how many minutes you're going to get. What minutes you're going to get. The reality is we're searching.”

Curry added that he is still hopeful for the Warriors' future despite their 15-14 record.

“I still have hope and faith and confidence that we can figure it out,” Curry said. “That's how I'm built.”

With this Lakers win, their record is now 17-13 for the 2024-25 season.