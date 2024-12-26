It was a bit sad to hear from Stephen Curry himself that he acknowledges that the end of his Hall of Fame career is near. Curry is 36 years of age, and as good of a player as he remains even in his mid-30s, every single athlete succumbs to Father Time eventually. But the Golden State Warriors star showed, on Christmas Day no less, that the day he hangs up his shoes isn't as close as it may seem.

Despite the Warriors' 115-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers courtesy of an Austin Reaves game-winner, Curry gave it his all on the court and nearly willed the Dubs all the way back from nine points down late in the game. He made an astounding off-balanced leaning three-pointer over the outstretched arms of LeBron James to cut the lead to one, and then on their ensuing possession, he drilled a deep triple to tie the game at 113 — finishing with 38 points on the night on 8-15 shooting from beyond the arc.

And in having another incredible night from beyond the arc, the Warriors star tied the NBA record for most three-pointers made on Christmas Day, with eight, as per StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter). Three other players accomplished this feat before Curry did, with the first one to do so being Patty Mills back in 2021 in a 122-115 Brooklyn Nets win over the Lakers.

In 2023, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns were locked in a barnburner of a shootout, with Luka Doncic and Grayson Allen both nailing eight triples for their respective teams. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before another player made at least eight threes on Christmas, and that's exactly what Curry did in 2024.

Curry can hold his head high and rest easy, knowing that he did his part in staving off defeat for the Warriors. If only their defense did their job on the final possession.

Stephen Curry battles ‘washed' allegations in epic Christmas effort for the Warriors

The past week or so has not been easy for Stephen Curry. For the first time in a while, he has looked mortal for an extended period. Back on December 19, in a 51-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry had his worst game in ages, scoring just two points on 0-7 shooting, and then four days later, he dropped another stinker, tallying just 10 points on 2-13 shooting in a loss for the Warriors against the Pacers.

Father Time may be sapping Curry of his nightly consistency, but at his best, he can still torch defenses with the best of them. And with the Warriors mired in a slump, this is the version of Curry they are going to need moving forward.