There were a number of reasons why the Atlanta Hawks ended up losing Game 6 to the Boston Celtics. Not being able to inbound the ball during the dying moments didn’t help their cause one bit.

The Hawks threw it off a defender not once, not twice, but three separate times as they couldn’t get the ball inbounded during a last-stand possession with just 18 seconds left in the game.

The Hawks failed to inbound the ball 3 times in a row, so they threw it off the Celtics 😅 On the 4th attempt, they threw it out of bounds 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/B03ZBzo1qY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

To be fair to them, there were taking the ball from the dead corner that’s notoriously difficult to inbound from. However, getting four cracks at a clean inbound and still turning the ball over isn’t a good look. NBA Twitter didn’t take it easy on them, either.

HAWKS CANT EVEN INBOUND THE GOD DAMN BALL — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) April 28, 2023

have the hawks ever practiced an inbound play? — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 28, 2023

How many Hawks does it take to complete an inbound pass LMAOOOO — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) April 28, 2023

The Hawks were already gasping for air at that point given that they were down six points with less than 20 seconds left on the clock. The turnover was the death knell to mark the end of their season.

Atlanta entered the fourth quarter with the lead and the pressure on Boston to close things out else risk forcing a do-or-die Game 7. The Celtics responded the way a reigning East Champion should, ripping off an 11-0 run late in the game to take a sizable lead enough to seal the result for the visitors.

The Hawks are going to do much more than work on their sideline inbound strategies this offseason. Head coach Quin Snyder, who joined the team midseason, will have a lot of work ahead to get the team humming the way he was able to do during his best days with the Utah Jazz.