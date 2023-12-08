Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Sixers.

On Wednesday night, point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks dropped to a disappointing record of 9-11 on the 2023-24 NBA season with a narrow home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The game was a rematch of the contest two weeks ago between the Hawks and Nets, which Atlanta won in the closing moments, but on Wednesday, Young's 30 points weren't enough to overcome a late tough shot from Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges.

The Hawks will next take the floor on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 8, and Atlanta fans got some concerning news when the team released its injury report for the game Thursday, which has Trae Young designated as questionable for the Sixers game due to an unspecified illness.

After a relatively slow start to the season, at least in terms of his shooting percentages, Young has rebounded in dramatic fashion over the last few weeks, putting up impressive scoring numbers on a routine basis now. Unfortunately for Atlanta, that uptick in production hasn't translated into many wins, as the Hawks are still struggling mightily on the defensive end of the floor, particularly with starting power forward Jalen Johnson out of the lineup with a wrist injury.

With a tough slate of games coming up, starting on Friday against the Sixers and then moving onto a date with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, Atlanta can ill afford to take the floor without its best player in the lineup. The Hawks and Sixers are slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.