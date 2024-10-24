The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Brooklyn Nets to open their regular season schedule on Thursday night, but with a melancholic twist. The Hawks honored late legend Dikembe Mutombo, who passed away due to brain cancer on September 30, before the game.

Mutombo's picture was put on the JumboTron with a message, via the team's social media.

“Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence to honor Dikembe Mutombo, a proud and honorable man who lived up to a word that became synonymous with his name: humanitarian,” the team announced. “To commemorate his impact we have added his years of life to his retired number 55 banner ❤️.”

Mutombo was a fan-favorite during his playing career, which spanned from 1991 to 2009. The Hall-of-Famer's signature finger wag after he blocked shots is one of the NBA's most iconic gestures, and his consistency was second to none. The 7-foot-2 defensive stalwart was an eight-time All-Star and four-time defensive player of the year. He played for the Hawks from 1996-01.

After Mutombo retired, he became a humanitarian and the NBA's first Global Ambassador.

Dikembe Mutombo is eternally loved by Hawks and NBA fans

Mutombo, who was just 58 when he died, leaves behind a legacy of passion on the court and wholesome character off of it. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement honoring Mutumbo shortly after his death, via ESPN.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” Silver said. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core,” Silver continued. “He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa.”

“I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”