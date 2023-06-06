The NBA is an ever-changing landscape. Over time, we've seen the game evolve in way we never expected before. With this evolution comes a need for change, and a need to embrace said change. Outdated ideas about who can call the shots on and off the court need to be removed from one's mind. With that in mind, the Atlanta Hawks are taking a step in the right direction by hiring former Toronto Raptors assistant Brittni Donaldson, per Jeff Schultz.

“The Hawks have added former Pistons and Raptors assistant Brittni Donaldson to Quin Snyder's coaching staff. She is the first female coach in franchise history and her job will have a focus on analytics. She co-founded @StrataAthletics, basketball camps in the Austin area.”

Brittni Donaldson was part of the Raptors coaching staff that won the NBA championship during the 2018-2019 season. She is a former college basketball player for Northern Iowa, but transitioned into a Data Analyst job for Toronto soon after her graduation. She was promoted as an assistant coach during the 2019 season. Before joining the Hawks, she was a part of the coaching staff of the Pistons.

Donaldson will become the first female assistant coach in Hawks' franchise history. It seems fitting for her, considering that she was also the 10th active female assistant coach when she was promoted in Toronto. Donaldson will join Quin Snyder's new staff in Atlanta, which includes another former head coach in ex-Suns HC Igor Kokoskov.

After a rather underwhelming first stint at the helm, Snyder is looking to make a difference in Year 2. To do that, it seems like the Hawks HC is making an effort to focus on the analytics side of the game.