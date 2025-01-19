The Atlanta Hawks continued their dominance of the Boston Celtics, pulling off another stunning upset of the defending champs 119-115 win overtime on Saturday night in Boston. The Hawks have now beaten the defending champs in four of their last five meetings and have seemingly gotten in the Celtics' heads.

After the big win on Saturday night, the Hawks' social media took a shot at Celtics star Jayson Tatum, whose fans have recently been trying to dub him “The Anomaly.” In a post on X, the Hawks took a subtle dig at the new nickname.

“2 Wins in 2 trips here this season…that's no anomaly,” the team wrote.

The Hawks got under Tatum's skin a little bit in this one, and the star forward got into a bit of a scuffle with the Hawks in the overtime. After Tatum and Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu got into a tie up and causes the two teams to come together in a bit of a shoving match. Even though nothing came from the incident in the form of technical or flagrant fouls, the play seemed to give the Hawks a bit of momentum to get them over the line in the end.

The Hawks had a very good plan to defend Tatum on Saturday night and forced him into a very inefficient scoring night. Tatum finished the game just 7-for-21 shooting with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Hawks also contained the Celtics' other stars, holding Jaylen Brown to just 24 points on 27 shots and limiting Jrue Holiday to just eight points.

This win will be a huge confidence-booster for the Hawks. They are now above .500 at 22-19 and are up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They have established themselves as a team that nobody will want to face in the playoffs after picking up impressive wins over some of the best teams in the NBA like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Celtics.