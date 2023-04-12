A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Atlanta Hawks to the 2023 NBA Playoffs is a done deal. The Hawks won the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after bludgeoning Jimmy Butler nad the Miami Heat Tuesday night on the road, 116-105.

Twitter is now being filled with a ton of reactions to the masterful performance of the Hawks against the Heat. With the victory, Atlanta will be facing the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Heat will have to fight for the No. 8 seed against the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup of the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls.

“Awesome win for the Hawks, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons tweeted after seeing Trae Young and the Hawks advance. “They bully-balled the Heat, don’t see that too often. Kept waiting for the Michael Myers comeback and the Heat just died. Hawks-Celts let’s go!”

Mike Prada of The Athletic gushed about the excellent job of the Hawks’ coaching staff led by head coach Quin Snyder.

“Hell of a gameplan by Quin Snyder. Knew the Heat aren’t the transition team they once were, so the Hawks crashed hard from the wings and corner, often in a coordinated way. Sent three to the glass for most of the game. Either they got the board, or Capela did.”

That approach in collecting rebounds resulted in the Hawks grabbing a total of 63 rebounds to just 39 by the Heat. Atlanta also muscled out 64 points in the paint to just 46 by Miami.

Trae Young paced Atlanta with 25 points, while all four players on the team coming off the bench each producing at least 10 points.

More reactions:

Trae Young and the Hawks SHOCK the Heat and are moving on to the Playoffs ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/N0be96V9Qc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 12, 2023

Hawks win and secure 7th place, and so the winner of tomorrow’s Bulls-Raptors play-in game will face the Heat in Miami on Friday for the East’s final playoff spot. The Raps will either have to get past DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, or one of them will end their season. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 12, 2023

Impressive, After 41-41 season, Hawks upset Heat 116-105 in play-in game and advance to the first round against the No. 2 seeded Celtics. Series begins Saturday. Hawks with 22 offensive rebounds and 26 second-chance points. Total rebs: Hawks 63 Hawks bench: 53 points. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) April 12, 2023