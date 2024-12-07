“With a 3PM in the first quarter tonight, Bogdan Bogdanović of the [Hawks] has now recorded at least 1 3PM in 100 straight games, becoming 4th player (5th instance) to do so in NBA History,” the account posted on X, formerly Twitter. “He joins: Stephen Curry (2x), Damian Lillard, [and] Kyle Korver.”

Bogdanovic is in his fifth season with the Hawks and has been one of their best three-point shooters alongside Trae Young. He's hit big shots for the Hawks, and he'll continue to do as long as he's on the team.

To be mentioned in the same sentence as Stephen Curry is amazing, and it shows how big of an accomplishment it is to hit a three in almost every game that you play. Kyle Korver is also on the list, who is a former Hawk and is now working in the front office for the team.

Bogdan Bogdanovic helping Hawks' bench ascend

The Hawks have been playing some good basketball as of late, and most of the success can be attributed to how well the bench has been playing. Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kobe Bufkin have led the second unit, and they've been doing a good job collectively as a unit.

Bogdanovic had one of his best games of the season in the Hawks' last matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing with 15 points and five steals.

Not only has Bogdanovic been playing well, but Hunter has been on a tear as well, leading the league in bench points per game. After his game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Hunter shared what's been working well for him recently.

“It’s just the work I put in,” Hunter said. “Coach tells me to shoot more, even when I think I’ve shot a lot, he continues to tell me to shoot more. Just having that confidence and my teammates. Trae finding me, [Jalen Johnson] finding me, it’s just up to me to make the shot.”

His teammates have also enjoyed his play this season, including Trae Young.

“De’Andre is being aggressive and we’re all telling him to be aggressive,” Young said. “We need him to be aggressive for us. Anytime he’s shooting, we believe it’s going in, and he’s taking great shots. Nothing is forced, he’s just playing the right way. On his birthday he could’ve taken 20, 30 shots, and we would’ve been alright with it. But for him to come out here and still be efficient, play the right way, play defense, that was a hell of a game from Dre.”

If the bench can continue to play at a high level, the Hawks can be a team that is amongst the top of the Eastern Conference.