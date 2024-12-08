De'Andre Hunter's name has been buzzing around the league as the Atlanta Hawks' forward is playing some of the best basketball coming off the bench this season. He's been a big reason why the Hawks are on a six-game winning streak, and in their last matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, he finished with 26 points and hit some big shots to help them to a win.

Many have already put him in Sixth Man of the Year conversations, and after their game against the Lakers, he was asked if he's heard any of the talks.

“I hear it but I’m not really worried about it honestly,” Hunter said. “I’m just looking to play my game and help my team win. Whether I do get that award or I don’t, it doesn’t affect me in any way.”

Hunter has been playing so well that the Hawks have been trying to get him the ball in the final seconds of games, which included their last shot against the Lakers. He ended up getting doubled, which led to Trae Young being wide-open and hitting the game-winning shot. After the game, Young praised Hunter for what he's been doing over the season.

“First off, what about De’Andre Hunter? That dude’s been playing very well; he’s been leading us coming off the bench and just being ready to play these last six games,” Young said. “We’ve all had really good moments, and sometimes some bad moments in games, you just gotta tip your hat to Dre for these last six games on how he’s been playing coming off the bench ready. Tonight, he did a great job from beginning to end. That last play, he’s been so hot, I was trying to get him a shot. He still made the right play.”

De'Andre Hunter playing like 6MOY for Hawks this season

Even though De'Andre Hunter is playing some of his best basketball, he's still giving credit to his teammates for putting him in situations to be productive.

“I think we’re playing together,” Hunter said. “We’re really sharing the ball. Trae being the head of the team. Just having someone like that who can share the ball and having someone like [Jalen Johnson] who can also share the ball, that really helps the team. I think our energy and our spirit is high, and we’re just all confident in each other. You can see it out there.”

The Hawks bench has a whole has been big this season, which includes Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu. They've been outscoring the opposing team's bench every night during their win streak, and most times by a wide margin. If they can continue to play at a high level, the Hawks can be one of the better well-rounded teams around the league, which will help them as the season progresses.