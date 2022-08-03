After playing in the CrawsOver Pro Am recently, new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray urged his fellow NBA players to do the same … and for good reason.

On Instagram, Murray called on his NBA “brothers” to play in Pro Am competitions like the CrawsOver and Drew League in order to give those kids who can’t watch them live in the NBA a chance to see them play on the court. In a separate post, he added that players shouldn’t use injury risk as an excuse since they play in private runs, so why not do it in front of the fans who really want to watch them.

“To my NBA brothers, if you healthy and love hooping, man get out to these Pro Am so these kids and people who can’t afford to see us can see us for free,” the Hawks star wrote.

“I don’t want to hear sh*t about getting hurt. We play in private runs, so go play for free for the kids and fans.”

Dejounte Murray certainly makes a great point. To be fair, NBA players don’t have to go all out when playing as well, so the risk of injury is just the same when playing in private scrimmages and other practices.

But then again, it’s difficult for others to participate, especially with others taking the time off to rest and some using the opportunity to work on certain aspects of their game.

If anything, here’s to hoping that the NBA can do something about making the NBA easier and more affordable to watch for people to get their players closer to the fans as well. The league is now global, and there are surely ways to make it accessible to all fans.