In a summer filled with seismic shifts across the NBA, the Atlanta Hawks quietly orchestrated one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent memory. For a team that’s hovered on the edge of relevance since its surprising Eastern Conference Finals run in 2021, this summer of 2025 represented both a crossroads and a chance for reinvention. And while they’ve made bold, calculated moves to reshape their future, one final piece remains missing. Therefore, the Hawks are looking to make one last move in the 2025 free agency to contest in the weakened Eastern Conference. Their targets are the best few names left on the board.

Cap space, flexibility, and the numbers game

Financially, Atlanta has been nimble. The NBA’s 2025–26 salary cap sits at $154.6 million, and the Hawks have managed to avoid exceeding the $187.8 million luxury tax threshold. By utilizing exceptions, trades, and smart structuring, they still have room for at least one more move.

Their spending strategy has been top-notch, maximizing output while maintaining future flexibility. Even with Porziņģis and Alexander-Walker signed, they’ve preserved avenues like the Mid-Level Exception (MLE) and veteran minimums. In today’s NBA, that’s enough to land a quality role player.

What the Hawks still lack

Despite the impressive makeover, holes remain. And if Atlanta wants to make real noise in the East, they’ll need to address them quickly. Therefore, with Clint Capela gone and Porziņģis’ durability and fitness in question, the Hawks lack a true interior enforcer. Onyeka Okongwu has shown flashes but still lacks consistency. A veteran rim-protector off the bench would stabilize the defense.

Another weak point to strengthen is the secondary ball handler, with Dejounte Murray traded midseason last year and Caris LeVert also gone, Trae Young is once again the sole high-level creator. While Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels (acquired earlier in the year) help, the Hawks could benefit from a seasoned hand to run the offense when Trae sits.

Targets still on the board in the 2025 free agency

The following issues can be solved in the free agency if they can acquire these players who are still on the board. Bismack Biyombo, Charles Bassey, Kai Jones, or DeAndre Jordan, not glamorous names, but capable of giving 10–15 tough minutes protecting the rim with full force. Meanwhile, playmaker like Patty Mills, who is a veteran leader and won’t cost much but offer stability and savvy. Any of these could be had using the MLE or minimum exception and would plug the final roster holes.

The Hawks nail the free agency and the 2025 NBA Draft

With the Porziņģis trade finalized, the Hawks moved swiftly in free agency. Their first signing was Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plucked from Minnesota in a sign-and-trade. The deal, four years, $62 million—raised eyebrows, but in truth, Alexander-Walker had been quietly excelling as a defensive combo guard. His ability to guard multiple positions, knock down threes, and play with or without the ball made him a perfect fit alongside Trae.

Next came Luke Kennard, a sharpshooter with one of the silkiest strokes in the league. Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $11 million contract, adding instant shooting and spacing to their bench unit. In a league where gravity and floor balance are everything, Kennard's presence will make defenses think twice.

The Hawks originally held the No. 22 pick but traded it in their Kristaps Porzingis deal, then reacquired it in a deal with the Pelicans, moving back from No. 13 to grab a potential high-value selection from New Orleans. Newell, a Georgia product who Atlanta was interested in throughout the predraft process, gets to stay close to home. While not necessarily a pick of need for the Hawks, they won't need him to play major minutes as a rookie.

Newell has nice upside if he can continue to improve his 3-point shooting to pair with his rebounding and energy up front. They rounded out the rookie class by offering a two-way deal to Eli Ndiaye, a Real Madrid prospect who brings international toughness and rebounding prowess.

To truly compete, both now and in April, they need to shore up their rotation with a final signing. A rim protector. A floor general. A 3&D bench spark. Whoever it is, that last piece could be the difference between being an intriguing experiment and a postseason force. The Hawks have made their leap. Now they just need to land.