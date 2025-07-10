In a summer where blockbuster trades and surprise signings shook the NBA landscape, the Atlanta Hawks flew under the radar, quietly crafting one of the most compelling offseasons of 2025. With a blend of savvy cap management and calculated acquisitions in the 2025 NBA free agency, the front office has signaled a new era, aiming to rise from mediocrity and reclaim its spot among the Eastern Conference elite.

But amid all the smart spending and bold moves, the Hawks made one glaring mistake that could haunt them come playoff time. Meanwhile, they didn’t fully address their frontcourt depth or their need for a secondary playmaker.

A Smart Offseason That Still Left a Gap

On paper, the Hawks’ summer looked strong. Kristaps Porziņģis was brought in to stretch the floor and protect the rim, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added defensive versatility and some playmaking. Along, Dyson Daniels, a young two-way guard, came through a trade earlier in the year, signaling Atlanta’s intention to blend youth with experience. Meanwhile, they also brought in guard Luke Kennard from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Better yet, Atlanta managed these additions while keeping its finances in check. With the 2025–26 salary cap set at $154.6 million and a luxury tax threshold of $187.8 million, the Hawks maneuvered effectively to avoid going deep into the tax. They've still retained access to the Mid-Level Exception and multiple veteran minimums, both valuable tools late in the free agency window.

But therein lies the issue. While the Hawks were smart, they may have been too cautious.

The frontcourt void left by Clint Capela’s exit

Trading Clint Capela opened up financial flexibility and gave Onyeka Okongwu the runway he’s long awaited. Yet, Okongwu, despite his athleticism and potential, has yet to show the consistency required of a playoff-caliber starting center. Meanwhile, Porziņģis, while skilled, comes with significant injury baggage and struggles with physicality inside.

The Hawks now find themselves without a true interior anchor. If Porziņģis misses time or Okongwu falters, the team lacks a reliable rim protector to stabilize the defense, particularly in a conference that still features the likes of Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, and even rising threats like Jarrett Allen.

Veteran bigs like DeAndre Jordan or Bismack Biyombo could be low-cost, high-impact solutions. With the MLE or minimum contracts, Atlanta could still plug this gap before the season begins.

Secondary playmaking: The missing puzzle piece

The other issue? A familiar one – Trae Young is once again being asked to do too much. With Dejounte Murray traded midseason and Caris LeVert departing in free agency, Young is left as the sole elite initiator. While Daniels and Alexander-Walker offer moments of brilliance, neither is a dependable secondary playmaker throughout a full 82-game season and into the playoffs.

The Hawks desperately need a stabilizing veteran guard – someone who can manage the game, settle the offense, and lessen the burden on Trae. Names like Monte Morris or even Ty Jerome (if healthy) could fill this void admirably. Each brings experience, ball control, and defensive awareness – traits this Hawks bench currently lacks.

A fix is still possible for the Hawks: But the clock is ticking in the free agency

Make no mistake: the Hawks have done enough to remain competitive. But in a weakened Eastern Conference, where the Celtics and Bucks face uncertainty, and the 76ers are in flux, the window to rise is wide open. And in the NBA, such windows close quickly.

Atlanta still has the tools, cap space exceptions, roster spots, and attractive playing time to lure key veterans. But failure to act soon could see them lose out to more aggressive contenders.

One last move in the free agency can help in preventing these mistakes

The 2025 offseason was a step in the right direction for Atlanta. But in overlooking rim protection and secondary creation, the Hawks may have stumbled just short of greatness. The good news? There’s still time.

With smart final touches, this roster could transform from promising to dangerous, and finally help Atlanta turn the page from fringe relevance to true contention.

2025 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks entered the 2025 NBA Draft with plenty of flexibility but few immediate needs. Originally holding the No. 22 overall pick, they sent it out as part of the trade that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to Atlanta, a move that prioritized present-day impact over future potential.

But the Hawks weren’t done wheeling and dealing. From a roster perspective, Asa Newell wasn’t a pick of immediate need. Atlanta’s backcourt and wing rotation are already crowded with the likes of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. However, this wasn’t about plugging a hole – it was about value. The Hawks believe Newell could develop into a reliable two-way contributor down the road, especially given time to adjust to the NBA game without the burden of heavy rookie minutes.