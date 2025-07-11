The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy offseason so far, with one of their biggest moves being the trade with the Boston Celtics to bring in Kristaps Porzingis. The Hawks also had a couple of impact free agency moves with the signings of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. The Hawks latest roster move came on Thursday when the team re-signed Jacob Toppin in free agency, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

Jacob Toppin’s new free agency contract with the Hawks is a two-way contract. The Hawks had tendered a qualifying offer to Toppin making him a restricted free agent. While contract details were not immediately available, it stands to reason that he accepted his qualifying offer.

Toppin will occupy one of the Hawks’ three two-way contract spots. Earlier in the offseason, the team signed Eli Ndiaye from Real Madrid to a two-way contract. He’ll be limited to 50 NBA games, and will not be eligible for the playoffs unless the Hawks end up converting his contract to a standard deal.

Toppin will be in his second season with the Hawks after they acquired him following his release by the New York Knicks in March of last season. Toppin only appeared in one regular season game for the Hawks last year.

As part of his two-way contract, he did spend extensive time in the G League with both the Westchester Knicks and the College Park Skyhawks. He appeared in 23 G League games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Toppin began his NBA career with the Knicks in the 2023-24 season after having his Exhibit 10 deal converted to a two-way contract. The younger brother of Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin, he signed with Knicks right before the team traded Obi to the Pacers.

Toppin participated in the NBA’s Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in 2024.