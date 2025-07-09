The Atlanta Hawks have made a flurry of moves so far this offseason, including trading for Kristaps Porzingis and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, among others. Atlanta is hoping that these will be enough to vault them into contention considering the current wide-open status of the Eastern Conference.

Alexander-Walker joins Dyson Daniels to form a tandem of elite perimeter defenders for the Hawks, and recently, the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard spoke on how he envisions that playing out.

“I'm excited, honestly,” said Alexander-Walker, per @bharper90 on X, formerly Twitter. “I love defending now, and I know that (Dyson Daniels) is somebody that I can learn from, especially with how he's able to read passing lanes. It seems like he's everywhere. That period where he was having like seven steals, five steals, video game numbers defensively. That's something I can add to my game.”

Alexander-Walker also spoke on some of the parallels he's noticed between their two careers, including the fact that they both flew under the radar with the New Orleans Pelicans before coming into their own elsewhere.

A big summer for the Hawks

Under the direction of new general manager Onsi Saleh, the Hawks may have lifted themselves out of NBA purgatory and into contention, or at the least, relevance, moving forward.

Atlanta has paired Trae Young with his first true pick and pop center of his career in Porzingis, and Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard figure to add some much-needed perimeter shooting off the bench.

Those moves, combined with projected growth from Daniels, 2024 number one overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, and rising star Jalen Johnson, could very well be enough to vault the Hawks into the upper echelon of Eastern Conference teams this year, considering that the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be without their best players due to injury.

Of course, there may be some growing pains as the Hawks look to implement their new pieces. However, Saleh and the new regime have given fans something to be excited about for the first time in a while.

The Hawks' season is slated to begin in late October.