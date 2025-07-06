The Houston Rockets have officially finalized what is an NBA-record seven-team trade deal that most prominently sees Kevin Durant arrive from the Phoenix Suns. Durant becomes the centerpiece on the trade deal that now also involves the likes of the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves, in addition to the Suns and Rockets.

The Rockets and the Suns decided to expand the trade to consolidate a set of previously agreed-upon trades, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz. The move was made as a result of the seven teams trying to save time on trade calls. Instead of making several trade calls, the decision allows all the deals to be worked into one.

“This is basically teams trying to save times on trade calls. Instead of having to do a bunch of different trade calls, now they just have to do one. So they worked it into one seven-team deal,” Katz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rockets-Suns Kevin Durant trade morphs into seven-team deal

The umbrella deal sees the Houston Rockets receive Clint Capela alongside Durant, while the Suns acquire Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and further draft capital, along with the rights to Khaman Maluach from Houston, Rasheer Fleming from Minnesota, and Koby Brea from Golden State.

The Atlanta Hawks offloaded Capela, receiving cash consideration, a traded player exception, as well as a 2031 second-round pick swap from the Rockets. Further, the Nets also received two second-round picks, while the Warriors received the rights to Alex Toohey and Jahmai Mashack.

The Lakers received the rights to Adou Thiero from the Nets, with the Timberwolves receiving a two second-round picks as well as the rights to Rocco Zikarsky, in addition to a traded player exception for Nickeil Alexander-Walker while covering half of his salary.

The hefty trade deal becomes an NBA record-setter despite most of the moves not being dependant on each other. The involved teams simply decided to save time and do not receive any financial advantage by integrating all of the above agreements in one single deal.