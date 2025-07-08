When the Atlanta Hawks traded for guard Dyson Daniels, they knew they were getting a young, defensive-minded guard. But did anyone see the kind of explosion that earned him the Most Improved Player of the Year award? Daniels did, and he says there's more to come.

The Hawks have retooled around star guard Trae Young this offseason, and appear poised to make a strong run in the Eastern Conference. Dyson Daniels figures to be a significant player in that run, and is excited to showcase even more of his game.

Hawks' Dyson Daniels reveals big plans after Most Improved season

The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record despite rising star Jalen Johnson playing just 36 games, Bogdan Bogdanovic recovering from an offseason knee injury, and a couple of big mid-season trades that changed the roster.

Dyson Daniels was one of the lone bright spots in Atlanta last season, averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game for the Hawks. The major statistical jump and clear defensive prowess earned him the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award, and he finished second in total votes for Defensive Player of the Year behind Evan Mobley.

“It was special [to win it],” Dyson Daniels told ClutchPoints in an exclusive offseason interview. “It was a goal of mine going into the season, so to achieve that, that meant a lot, but it's just a small step in the direction I want to go in. I want to become an All-Star in this league, I want to be a championship player, and stuff like that. So I like setting goals and going out there and achieving them. But I'm happy with how the year went and stepping in the right direction.”

In his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Daniels played just 17.7 minutes per game across 59 appearances, averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. He bumped those numbers up to 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across his 61 games.

Still, without an obvious direction and with no clear path to minutes, it was clear something in New Orleans had to give. When he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason Dejounte Murray trade, many thought a fresh start is exactly what Dyson Daniels needed.

“I wouldn't say I've showcased everything I've got [yet],” Daniels added to ClutchPoints. “I think I've got so much more in me to improve on, but the defensive side of the game, it was something I've always had and I think it really just started to pop this year with my minutes increasing, the role increasing, and just getting a fresh start in Atlanta.

“I was able to come here and play alongside Trae Young. He made my life a lot easier and our games kind of really complement each other. Him on the offensive end, me on the defensive end helping him out, so I think for me, it's just about coming into Atlanta with the right mindset, ready to kind of turn the page. I wasn't happy with how my two years went in New Orleans, so I was happy with how this year went, but I feel like I could win Most Improved Player again. It'll be another goal of mine going into year.”

With an offensive-minded guard in Trae Young alongside Daniels, the Hawks have put together an interesting mix of high-level defenders, elite playmakers, and versatile scorers heading into next season. That doesn't even include the additions of Kristaps Porzingis via trade, Nickeil Alexander-Walker via sign-and-trade, and Luke Kennard in free agency.

Dyson Daniels was one of the four players invited by the NBA to attend the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers last month as player correspondents. Along with Chicago Bulls All-Rookie team selection Matas Buzelis, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain, and Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Daniels was able to experience an NBA Finals game while acting as a media member to experience being on the other side of the microphone.

Teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Indiana Pacers all suffered devastating recent injuries to their respective stars in Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton. With all three likely to miss the 2025-26 seasons, the door for Dyson Daniels and the Hawks to make a run is certainly open.

Just look at the Indiana Pacers and their 2025 NBA Finals run that saw them finish just one win away from the NBA Championship. You could argue that, if Haliburton doesn't tear his Achilles, Indiana is currently home to the Larry O'Brien trophy.