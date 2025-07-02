The Atlanta Hawks concluded the 2024–25 regular season with a 40–42 record, securing the 9th position in the Eastern Conference. It was another year stuck in mediocrity, too talented to tank but too inconsistent to contend. The team hovered around .500 for most of the season and exited early in the Play-In Tournament, continuing a frustrating pattern of early exits despite possessing All-Star-caliber talent.

However, the Hawks went to work early this offseason and have acquired a roster full of firepower through NBA Free Agency and the 2025 NBA Draft. The Hawks are expected to contend for the title this season, as both the Celtics and the Pacers are weakened.

WHAT AN OFFSEASON IT’S BEEN FOR THE ATLANTA HAWKS SO FAR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O4geQFF5Dn — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The biggest issue was defensive inconsistency. Atlanta ranked near the bottom third in defensive rating, struggling to contain perimeter scorers and often getting outmatched by physically dominant frontcourts. Despite flashes of high-octane offense led by Trae Young, their inability to string together stops, especially in clutch moments, doomed them in close games.

What went wrong: Defense, depth & chemistry

Atlanta’s defensive schemes frequently broke down, particularly in pick-and-roll coverages and rotations. The absence of a true rim protector left them exposed inside, and their wings often got beat off the dribble. Meanwhile, the Hawks dealt with key injuries throughout the season, including Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, which exposed the team’s shallow bench. When starters sat, production plummeted.

Therefore, without consistent shooting from role players, the offensive spacing around Trae Young became cramped, limiting his playmaking options. Bench units lacked reliable scoring threats beyond Bogdan Bogdanović, who was traded to the Clippers in February..

2025 offseason: Aggression and smart moves

After years of floating in the middle, the Hawks took a bold step forward in the 2025 offseason, aggressively reshaping their roster. The front office, now more aligned in direction under Onsi Saleh, addressed key needs in rim protection, defense, and shooting.

Shams Charania: "When I talk to people around the league, they say the Hawks and the Rockets are 'cooking.'" pic.twitter.com/NAt9TAw6o8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kristaps Porziņģis was acquired via a three-team trade. If healthy, he immediately upgrades their interior defense and spacing with his shot-blocking and three-point shooting. Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was brought in on a four-year, $62M deal via sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves. He’s a long-armed, defensive-minded guard who brings toughness and versatility off the bench.

Luke Kennard was added on a one-year deal, giving Atlanta a much-needed elite shooter to pair with Young and stretch defenses.

"This is a team I think is now a top 4 in the East, better than the Celtics… better than the Milwaukee Bucks." Tim Bontemps loves what the Atlanta Hawks are doing this offseason 🗣️ (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/hp2n6MG7J5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

2025 NBA Draft: Adding an efficient forward

The Hawks originally held the No. 22 pick but traded it in their Kristaps Porzingis deal, then reacquired it in a deal with the Pelicans, moving back from No. 13 to grab a potential high-value selection from New Orleans. Newell, a Georgia product who Atlanta was interested in throughout the predraft process, gets to stay close to home. While not necessarily a pick of need for the Hawks, they won't need him to play major minutes as a rookie. Newell has nice upside if he can continue to improve his 3-point shooting to pair with his rebounding and energy up front

His defensive motor and drive were even praised by Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh, who called him “a ridiculous athlete” and “an unbelievable competitor,” per Yahoo Sports. Hence, not only did the Hawks manage to land a player with immediate value, they also did so while getting a 2026 first-round pick.

The Hawks rank for 2025–26: A rising power?

With the Eastern Conference in flux, Boston dealing with injuries, Milwaukee aging, and Miami retooling, Atlanta has a chance to vault into the top 5 if everything clicks. A healthy Porziņģis and breakout campaigns from Risacher and Johnson could be the difference. The franchise may finally have the mix of star power, defensive grit, and modern offense it has long sought. Whether this version of the Hawks can break through remains to be seen, but for the first time in years, there’s real belief in Atlanta’s direction. With these additions, power rankings now place the Hawks at the top 4 in the East.