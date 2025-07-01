The Atlanta Hawks were busy on the first day of free agency and they picked up two key pieces that should help them a lot when the season starts. First, they were able to sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and a few hours later, they signed Luke Kennard to a one-year deal. This was huge for the direction the Hawks are trying to go in, and one of the reasons they were able to seal the deal with the free agents was because of Trae Young, according to Shams Charania.

“Hawks star Trae Young reached out to Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this evening to help recruit them to the franchise, sources said. Two big wing gets for the Hawks,” Charania wrote.

Players on teams have always been a help in free agency, trying to recruit others to play with them, and that seemed to be the case with Young. Alexander-Walker is a solid 3-and-D player who the Hawks can bring off the bench, and Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league for some time. These two can play on the court with Young, or they can provide him help while he's on the bench.

Either way, they picked up two solid rotation players to start free agency, and they may not be done.

Hawks pick up two key pieces in free agency

Coming into free agency, the Hawks needed some help on the bench, and they made sure to fix that problem immediately. They had already traded for Kristaps Porzingis over a week ago, and days later, they drafted Asa Newell. Those two moves bolstered the frontcourt depth that the Hawks were looking for, but they still needed wing depth.

Unfortunately, when free agency started, Caris LeVert signed with the Detroit Pistons, and he was an important part of the Hawks' bench in the second half of the season. That meant the Hawks had to get to work, and that's what they did when they signed Alexander-Walker, who has spent the past few seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's known mostly for his defense, and the Hawks can deploy a backcourt with him and Dyson Daniels that can make it tough for opposing teams. He's also a solid 3-point shooter, which will be key when he's on the court.

The Hawks then signed Kennard, who has been one of the most efficient 3-point shooters since he's been in the league.