The Eastern Conference is wide open next season, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken full advantage. The Hawks have been one of the more aggressive teams so far this offseason, both in free agency and via trade. The front office added Kristaps Porzingis in a trade to pair alongside Trae Young and Jalen Johnson. Channing Frye thinks they will be a serious contender next season.

The former NBA champion was a part of a deep Cleveland Cavaliers team that won the title. On Wednesday's episode of Road Trippin', Frye spoke about the moves that Atlanta has made so far this season. In his eyes, the Hawks have propelled themselves to the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference.

To him, the only teams ahead of Atlanta in the East are the New York Knicks and the Cavaliers.

“The East is wide open and the Hawks said ‘say less. Come here, come here, you come here.' Man, they re-stacked and retooled this team,” Frye said. “If you’re an Atlanta Hawks fan, I only know two, Steve Smith and Taylor Rooks, speaking specifically to y’all. You give me s**t every year talking about the Hawks and this and that. Man, all the tools that they brought in with the young pieces, with the coach, I think on paper, the Hawks jumped where Orlando is going to be, I think so. If everyone comes back healthy, I think the Hawks on paper, are a better team than Orlando.”

Frye went on to say that the East is weak this season and thinks the Hawks can take a big jump. With Porzingis, Johnson, and Young leading the way, Atlanta's roster is young, deep, and healthy. After Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton all tore their ACLs in the postseason, the list of legitimate contenders is much shorter.

The Hawks entered the season wondering if it was Young's last in Atlanta. Now, they have just as good a chance as anyone to make it to the Finals, according to Frye. Their front office has been busy, signing Luke Kennard and trading for Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a sign-and-trade to fill out the Hawks' bench.

The addition of Porzingis might be the biggest initial move that Atlanta made. However, the Hawks kept their future in mind while making trades. Atlanta secured an unprotected pick-swap with the New Orleans during the NBA Draft. The pick is one of the most valuable assets in the league, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade.

The Hawks have not gotten further than the first round of the playoffs since 2021. Frye and other experts believe that they have made the moves necessary to make a deep run in a depleted Eastern Conference.