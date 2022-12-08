By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray has been forced to leave the game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday due to ankle injury.

Murray was initially listed as questionable to return after sustaining a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of the contest. However, the team eventually ruled him out for the rest of the night. He played in just four minutes and scored only two points before his shocking exit.

Sure enough, Murray’s absence is a major blow to the Hawks. After all, he is the team’s second star and even carries Atlanta at times when Trae Young is struggling.

Heading to Wednesday’s contest, the former San Antonio Spurs scorer was averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He has also not missed a game for Atlanta, playing over 30 minutes per night.

Hopes are high that Murray’s injury is not that serious and his absence is just a precautionary measure. They team cannot really afford to lose him at this point, especially with the battle for the playoffs heating up.

The Hawks are 13-11 entering the Knicks showdown, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. The problem is they are having a hard time to string wins together, going 4-6 in their last 10 games.

The severity of Murray’s injury has yet to be revealed, but if he misses time, Nate McMillan, Trae Young and co. will have to rely on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jarret Culver and Aaron Holiday to fill his shoes.