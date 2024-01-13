Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is keeping his focus on the court as his name is brought up in trade rumors.

Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks have struggled mightily, to put it nicely, so far on the 2023-24 NBA season. Although the team got off to a relatively strong start at 4-2, Atlanta now sits outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture altogether with a record of 15-21, and the trade rumor mill has been running rampant around the organization, including rumors about Murray himself.

Recently, Murray got one hundred percent honest about the rumors, including whether they affect his approach to the game.

“Not for Dejounte,” said Murray, per Alison Mastrangelo of WSBTV on X. “I work too hard, I'm too confident, and like I said, today we play Indiana, that's who we play. I'm a part of the Atlanta Hawks organization, so it's not fair for me to even speak on anything like that. Just the respect that I have for this organization and my teammates. We play Indiana and I'm excited to be able to do what I love to do tonight.”

Dejounte Murray was acquired by the Hawks from the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 offseason in a package centered around draft picks. Although the former All-Star has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Atlanta, he has largely been unable to establish much chemistry with running mate Trae Young, leading some to wonder if Murray might be a more natural fit elsewhere around the association.

While the speculation has been limited to mostly rumors at this point, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if those talks heat up in the coming weeks as the NBA trade deadline fast approaches in February.