The Atlanta Hawks are getting some murky news ahead of a key Saturday showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks' Jalen Johnson is questionable for the game, per the team's injury report. Johnson is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Jalen Johnson's injury status vs. Bucks
Hawks fans are certainly hoping that Johnson will be able to suit up. He has missed five straight games for Atlanta, and the team needs him to provide offense and balance in the lineup. Johnson was having a great season before his medical issue. He averages 16 points a game, while shooting 51 percent from the field. He's also pulling down nearly nine rebounds a game for Atlanta. The Hawks are finally giving him the questionable tag, so things seem to be trending in the right direction.
The Hawks have several players on the injury list for Saturday's game against Milwaukee. Trae Young is out, along with Saddiq Bey, Kobe Bufkin, and three other players. The Hawks are banged up and need all the help they can get right now to defeat one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference on Saturday.
Johnson hasn't played since March 18. He had a nice string of three games for the Hawks in his last stretch of play, scoring in double figures each time. He played in games in March against the Lakers, Clippers and Jazz, and recorded an impressive double-double against the Clippers. He finished that game with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Despite that performance, Johnson has missed nearly all of the other contests this month due to nagging injuries.
Johnson has increased his production this season, averaging more than twice the amount of points he had last year. The forward is getting more comfortable with unleashing shots. His field goal attempts are increasing, as well as his three-point field goal percentage. Johnson is also getting more unselfish with the basketball, tripling his assist average from last year.
The third-year player played for Duke basketball in college. He was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, after being one of the most highly praised college basketball players in the country.
Atlanta's injuries have caused the franchise to sink below .500 on the year, especially with Trae Young out with a finger injury. The Hawks are 34-39 this season. The team is finding some success recently, however. The team has won four in a row, and five of their last ten games. Atlanta is within half a game of ninth place in the East, and has to keep winning in order to make a push for this year's Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Hawks and Bucks face off Saturday at 7:30 Eastern. The Bucks are 46-27 on the year. The Bucks are dealing with their own injury problems, as Damian Lillard is out for Saturday's game.