The NBA trade deadline creates urgency for teams in several unique ways, and this season presents a stark contrast between two All-Stars reportedly on the block. Zion Williamson's piecemeal New Orleans Pelicans and Trae Young's agitated Atlanta Hawks are dealing with two drastically different trade market equations. While Young's name has dominated trade speculation with multiple teams reportedly engaged in serious discussions, Williamson's situation remains quieter as Joe Dumars seems perfectly content to wait things out.

For Atlanta, the urgency is a 50-50 split between financial and competitive considerations. The Hawks find themselves in a classic “win-now or rebuild” bind, which has created a palpable urgency to move their All-Star guard. Young carries a $45.99 million cap hit this season, which jumps to $48.9 million next year. That number alone narrows the pool of realistic suitors, particularly among teams attempting to stay below the luxury tax or the first apron.

Any acquiring team must not only absorb that salary, but also account for the possibility that Young could opt out this summer, turning a blockbuster trade into a four-month rental. The former All-Star is reportedly looking for a near-max deal worth between $50-60 million per year over four years. That is why the Hawks have reportedly been willing to send out a first-round pick with Young for a veteran like CJ McCollum.

In contrast, Zion Williamson's contract offers the Pelicans far more stability and control. The 25-year-old is locked in for two additional seasons beyond the current one, with cap hits of $39.4 million this year, $42.1 million in 2026-27, and $44.9 million in 2027-28. While the deal includes clauses that allow the Pelicans to void non-guaranteed portions if he fails to meet certain weight and games-played benchmarks, this actually works in the team's favor.

According to reporting from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Williamson’s market is “not really loud at this point; it’s quiet.” That matches earlier reporting on the Pelicans from ClutchPoints. But quiet doesn’t mean nonexistent; it reflects the lack of desperation. They have no incentive to sell low on the Duke alum, even with his injury history and conditioning questions.

Pelicans, Hawks peek at standings

The current standings further underscore the differing pressures on each franchise. As of early January 2026, the Hawks sit at 17-21, placing them 10th in the Eastern Conference. They're just four games out of fifth place and still harbor realistic hopes of making the playoffs, either directly or via the Play-In Tournament. This mid-tier positioning creates urgency for Atlanta; they're neither tanking nor contending at an elite level, and Young's fit alongside emerging talents like Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher has been questioned.

On the flip side, the Pelicans are mired in last place in the Western Conference with a dismal 8-29 record, reflecting a season plagued by injuries and a coaching change.

With no realistic shot at the postseason this year, New Orleans faces little immediate pressure to make a playoff push. Instead, the focus is on long-term rebuilding, and trading Williamson prematurely could undermine that. The team is reportedly hoping he can string together solid performances to close out the season, potentially boosting his trade value for a summer move.

Ultimately, the lack of pressure in New Orleans boils down to timeline flexibility. The Hawks, straddling the line between contention and rebuild, feel compelled to act on Young now to avoid a messy offseason in Atlanta. The Pelicans, already in rebuild mode, can afford to let Williamson's situation play out.