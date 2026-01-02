The Atlanta Hawks were able to break their seven-game losing streak before the new year, and they had some reinforcements to help. After missing the past ten games as the Hawks shut him down, Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor and gave the team a major boost on both sides of the ball.

He finished the game with 16 points in 17 minutes and was a presence in the paint, not allowing the Minnesota Timberwolves to get any easy shots. This is what the Hawks have been missing, but it's still uncertain what Porzingis' status will look like in the future with the illness he's been dealing with.

After their game against the Timberwolves, Porzingis was asked what he was able to do during his ten-game absence, and it sounds like he kept himself in shape while he wasn't playing.

“I just kept working out. I didn’t completely step away from everything,” Porzingis said. “I just took a step back and kept somewhat in shape, lifting, doing basketball workouts, etc. Letting my system get to the spot where I need to and then ramping up a little.”

Article Continues Below

It looked like Porzingis hadn't missed a beat when he got back on the court.

“It felt good, honestly. I knew I would have a pretty low minute restriction,” Porzingis said. “Went out there and played free and just tried to add whatever I could to the team.

“Knowing that I would have limited minutes, I want to go out there and be aggressive. I’ve been in these kinds of situations, and I just want to step in and be myself, and that’s what I did. The first few didn’t fall, but I never want to lose confidence.”

If the Hawks can get more Porzingis moving forward, it would bode well for them as they try to get themselves out of this hole they created.