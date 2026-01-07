Here's a funny thing about loyalty. When it meets reality, even cornerstones become movable. Maxx Crosby has been everything the Las Vegas Raiders could ask for in a franchise cornerstone. He has been relentless, productive, accountable, and unapologetically loyal. He embodies toughness in an organization that has desperately needed stability.

The NFL is ruthless, though, and timelines matter. If the Raiders truly commit to a full teardown after yet another lost season, even a player as revered as Crosby could become their most valuable trade chip. Moving him would signal a hard reset. It would surely be painful and controversial. However, it would also be potentially transformative.

Uncomfortable conversations in Las Vegas

The Raiders’ 2025 NFL season was a historic failure that ended with a league-worst 3-14 record. It did earn them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, though. First-year head coach Pete Carroll was fired immediately after the season. It closed the book on a short-lived and chaotic experiment. The offense finished last in the league in points scored per game. meanwhile, Geno Smith’s league-high 17 interceptions repeatedly put the defense in impossible positions.

The result was an extension of the franchise’s playoff victory drought to 23 seasons. It was also a fourth straight losing year. Despite promising flashes from Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, the roster was fundamentally broken. With a new regime coming in and a rebuild looming, Las Vegas now faces a defining question. Should they rebuild patiently around veterans like Crosby, or accelerate the reset by cashing in their most valuable asset?

Maxx Crosby’s legacy

Since being selected in the fourth round in 2019, Maxx Crosby has become the heart and soul of the Raiders. His rise from overlooked prospect to perennial Pro Bowler is one of the franchise’s few modern success stories. Crosby’s non-stop motor, violent hands, and relentless pursuit have made him one of the NFL’s most feared edge defenders. He has consistently stacked sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

More importantly, Crosby has been a leader through chaos. He signed a major extension, embraced the grind of losing seasons, and never ducked accountability. Yes, the Raiders around him cycled through coaches, quarterbacks, and philosophies. That said, Crosby remained elite. If Las Vegas does move him, it won’t be because he failed the franchise but because the franchise finally admitted it failed him.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss 4 best Maxx Crosby trade destinations if Raiders opt to move on from star DE.

Dallas Cowboys

This happens only if desperation meets opportunity. Dallas makes sense immediately. The Cowboys finished 2025 thin off the edge after trading Micah Parsons in August. They reportedly checked in on Crosby during the season. With extra draft capital from the Parsons deal, Dallas has both the ammunition and urgency to strike.

Pairing Crosby with an already talented defensive front would instantly give the Cowboys a tone-setter they’ve lacked since Parsons’ departure. Jerry Jones has never shied away from headline-grabbing moves, of course. Adding Crosby would be a clear signal that Dallas intends to reassert itself defensively in a wide-open NFC. If the Raiders want premium picks and a motivated buyer, Dallas checks every box.

Chicago Bears

Will history repeats itself? The Bears have been here before. Raiders fans know how this story can end. Chicago famously acquired Khalil Mack in a blockbuster deal back in 2018. Now, Chicago's current roster is once again a dominant edge rusher away from real contention.

With a young core, a developing quarterback, and cap flexibility, the Bears are positioned to add a defensive game-wrecker without mortgaging their future. Crosby would instantly elevate a unit that has lacked consistent edge pressure. He could also bring a cultural shift rooted in effort and accountability. For a team trying to take the next step from ‘promising'” to ‘dangerous,' Crosby could be the missing piece.

Detroit Lions

This would be a homecoming with Super Bowl promise. Crosby is a Michigan native who played at Eastern Michigan. A trade to Detroit would be a homecoming with terrifying football consequences. Pairing Crosby with Aidan Hutchinson would give the Lions arguably the most punishing edge duo in the NFL.

Yes, the cap math would require creativity. However, Detroit has shown it’s willing to push chips in while its Super Bowl window is open. Adding Crosby would turn an already physical defense into a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. This would also send a message that Detroit isn’t content with being ‘just good.' This move would be about dominance and belief.

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners need to maximize a shrinking window. They are always hunting for the final piece. After season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams in 2025, San Francisco’s need for reliable pass rush depth became painfully clear. Crosby would not only stabilize the edge rotation but supercharge it.

Pairing a healthy Bosa with Crosby would be unfair. Add in Crosby’s familiarity with assistant coach Gus Bradley, and the fit becomes even cleaner. The 49ers are built to win now. Adding Crosby would be about squeezing every last ounce out of their championship window before contracts and age force harder decisions.

Hurt and help Las Vegas

Trading Maxx Crosby would be brutal for Raiders fans. He’s the rare player who chose the organization, embraced the pain, and played like it mattered every snap. On the other hand, that’s exactly why he would return an enormous haul.

If Las Vegas commits to a true rebuild around the No. 1 pick, moving Crosby could net multiple high selections and reset the roster timeline. It would also allow Crosby to chase the postseason success his career deserves.

If the Raiders move on from Crosby, it won’t be because he stopped being elite but because Las Vegas finally chose clarity over sentiment. Once that moment comes, the league won’t just be watching. It will be lining up.