On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks got a devastating injury update when it was announced that star point guard and recently named All-Star Trae Young would be out for the foreseeable future with a hand injury sustained during Friday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. Young will reportedly undergo surgery later this week and be reevaluated in four weeks, leaving the Hawks searching for answers as they attempt to navigate a tough stretch of their schedule.
Recently, Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder got one hundred percent honest about the injury and what it means for the Hawks going forward.
“Well, you feel awful for Trae more than anything,” said Snyder, per Bally Sports: Hawks on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Hopefully the recovery process will go quickly, but there's certain things that it's hard to set an exact timeline on. Just more than anything, get him a full recovery. Just knowing the competitor he is. You know his history of playing games. It's going to be a challenge for him not to be able to be out there. Because of the timing and his role on our team… let's control what we can control and guys step up across the board. We've got guys that are capable and prepared to do that.”
History would not exactly support Syder's last assertion. Hawks' billionaire owner Tony Ressler's unwillingness to dip into his pockets to improve his team has left Trae Young with an objectively below-average supporting cast, one that will have to step up mightily to keep Atlanta's faint playoff hopes alive.