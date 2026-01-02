The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the New York Knicks, and the Madison Square villain could be stepping into the arena for the matchup. Trae Young has missed the past two games for the team with a right quad contusion and is listed as questionable with the same injury ahead of their matchup against the Knicks.

It probably wouldn't sit well with Young if he had to sit for this game, as he and the Knicks fans have a lot of history together. It all started in the 2021 playoffs when the Hawks defeated the Knicks in the first round, and Young continued to troll the fans in almost every game.

Since then, every time Young steps into the building, there is a loud sound of boos that you can actually hear on the television. It doesn't seem to bother Young much, and if anything, he embraces.

When the Knicks came to Atlanta and faced the Hawks just a week ago, the fans traveled well, and Young was booed in his own arena. That's how deep the hate runs between him and the Knicks.

If Young does end up playing, expect the same thing to happen, and it's always a joy to watch since Young is such a competitor.

It would also be big for Young to suit up for his team, as they try to climb out of the hole they built towards the end of 2025. It was a seven-game losing streak for the Hawks, and the defense was the worst it looked this season, as they continued to give up 125+ points to all of their opponents.

They were able to end the year on a high note after getting a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Young sat out due to his right quad contusion. Hopefully, he is close to returning so he can help the team.