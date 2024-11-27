The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, with star point guard Trae Young listed as questionable due to right Achilles tendinitis. Young's injury designation has been consistent since Tuesday's report, raising questions about his availability for this matchup.

Young played through the injury in the Hawks’ 129-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, where he delivered an impressive performance with 18 points, 16 assists, and three steals. His playmaking remains a bright spot for Atlanta, as he currently leads the NBA in assists, averaging 11.9 per game. Alongside his passing prowess, Young is posting 21.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and a career-high 1.5 steals per game this season.

The Hawks have struggled to turn Young’s individual excellence into team success, as they are mired in a three-game losing streak and sit at 7-11 on the season. Meanwhile, their recent challenges add urgency to their upcoming game against the Cavaliers, a team that has dominated early in the season with a league-best 17-1 record. Cleveland enters Wednesday’s contest on a two-game winning streak, continuing the momentum from their historic 15-0 start to the season.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Cavs

Young’s potential availability could significantly impact the Hawks’ chances of competing with the Cavaliers, who have been one of the NBA’s most consistent teams on both ends of the floor. Atlanta has had difficulty generating consistent offense outside of Young’s contributions, and his ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates will be critical against Cleveland’s disciplined defense.

The Hawks’ handling of Young’s availability has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks. The NBA fined Atlanta $100,000 after determining that Young, who was listed with the same Achilles issue, was capable of playing in the team’s November 12 NBA Cup victory over the Boston Celtics. An independent review concluded that Young was fit to play, prompting the fine under the league’s Player Participation Policy. This context adds intrigue to his current injury designation and raises speculation about whether the Hawks might proceed cautiously or push for his participation in light of their recent struggles.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET as the Hawks aim to bounce back and the Cavaliers look to maintain their dominant start. Young’s status will be closely monitored as the Hawks seek to avoid their fourth consecutive loss while trying to slow down the red-hot Cavaliers.