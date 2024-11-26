The Atlanta Hawks have been hit with a hefty fine after they concluded that Trae Young could have played in their NBA Cup game against the Boston Celtics.

“The NBA announced today that the Atlanta Hawks have been fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy in connection with Trae Young missing the team's Emirates NBA Cup game on Nov. 12 against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden,” the NBA said in a statement.

“Following an investigation, including review by an independent physician, the NBA determined that the Hawks held Young out of a game that he could have played in under the medical standard in the Policy,” the statement continued. “The organization's conduct violated the Policy, which is intended to promote participation in the NBA's regular season.”

Young was listed out for the Celtics game with right Achilles tendinitis but played in the Hawks' next game against the Washington Wizards. After the game, Young was asked about the injury.

“It has been like a random thing throughout the season. It just started feeling a little bit more uncomfortable before the last game,” Young said. “Sometimes you've got to stop me from myself sometimes. So I kind of got some advice that I should sit, and the basketball gods were with us and we went out there and won. The team played great.

“It was just more of a precaution thing, and, yeah, sometimes I'm going to have to play through it.”

For the past few games, Young has not looked like his regular self, and it may be because of the Achilles, so it's interesting to see that the league fined them for him missing the game.

Trae Young dealing with Achilles injury

There's no question that Trae Young has been dealing with an injury over the past few weeks, as his explosiveness isn't quite the same and he's looking to be more passive. Young has shown that he's one of the best passers in the league, but the Hawks are at their best when he's aggressive and scoring.

After their NBA Cup game against the Chicago Bulls, head coach Quin Snyder was asked about Young's Achilles and spoke about all the good things that he's done.

“Trae is a guy that plays through everything,” Snyder said. “A lot of times we judge Trae on his stats like positively, and then tonight [he had] 25 [points] and 13 [assists]… I have a ton of confidence in him with what he's doing.”

Young has mentioned that he feels like the injury is getting better, and hopefully, it's something that he can overcome soon as the Hawks have dropped their last three games.