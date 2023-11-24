Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was proud of his team's ability to get stops in overtime against the Nets.

On Wednesday night, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks evened up their 2023-24 record at 7-7 with a thrilling 147-145 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Young was absolutely electric in the win, scoring 43 points and dishing out nine assists in a game that occurred on the heels of the Hawks' wild loss to the Indiana Pacers in another epically high scoring affair.

Although defense was understandably not the story in a game that featured such grandiose scoring numbers, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was still proud of his team's ability to get some crucial stops in overtime to seal the victory over Brooklyn.

“I think that regardless of what's going on during the game… we kept our composure,” said Snyder, per Bally Sports: Hawks. “When it mattered, we got some big stops. Down the stretch, we were talking about that in the huddle, the guys were talking about it. We had a couple of times where we gave up some offensive rebounds, but those were stops too, initially at least. Just good to see.”

While the Hawks did not get a lot of stops on Wednesday evening, they did get a couple late in the game when they needed them most, including most notably center Onyeka Okongwu blocking a layup attempt from Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges, who led all scorers with 45 points in the contest.

The win snapped what had been a frustrating three-game losing streak for Atlanta on their home stand. Up next for the Hawks is a game against the Washington Wizards on November 25.