Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young said the team has to be better on defense despite the win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Atlanta Hawks picked up a 147-145 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and Trae Young had a great game, putting up 43 points in the win, but he pointed out an area of improvement for the team to perform better in the long-term. Many point out that the Hawks have not shot efficiently, and they did shoot 25% from three after halftime against the Nets, but Young said that was not the area that needs to improve.

“I think it's more about the defensive end,” Trae Young said, via Caleb Johnson of 929TheGame. “We've got to get stops. Allowing them to get 145 is too many points.”

The number reached 145 because of the game going to overtime, but the Hawks did allow the Nets to score 131 in the game. Four Nets scored over 20 points, with Mikal Bridges leading the way with a game high 45. Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie all scored in the 20s.

It was an exciting game with Young and Mikal Bridges going off, but the Hawks will not be satisfied with their defensive effort, and Young vocalized that.

On offense, De'Andre Hunter contributed 25 points, while Dejounte Murray scored 20. Fans will want the team to shoot more efficiently, but the Hawks have the talent to score a lot.

If the Hawks can put things together on the defensive end of the floor, they can become a dangerous team. They moved to 7-7 on the season with the win over the Nets, so there is still time to iron things out throughout the season.