Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey gave a more neutral response when asked what to expect when he faced off against his former team in the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday

“I’m a competitor so I want to play hard and try to help my team win,” Bey said, via Detroit News Pistons beat writer Mike Curtis. “It’ll be good seeing some of my former teammates, but I think it’s definitely business as usual.”

Saddiq Bey was included in a four-team trade that sent him to Atlanta from the Pistons, a 2023 second-round draft pick to Detroit and its own second-rounders in 2024 and 2025 to the Portland Trailblazers. The 23-year-old forward earned two starts with the Hawks since he was listed as “inactive” in a February game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“He’s a guy who can put the ball in the basket, who can help spread the floor for you,” Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said after the trade.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former first-round pick out of Villanova earned 22 points and grabbed two steals in an eight-point loss to the Miami Heat in early March. Saddiq Bey scored one point and brought down two rebounds in an eight-point loss to the Spurs, one that saw the Hawks lead by as many as 24 points early in the third quarter.

“The first half, we played well and got comfortable,” Hawks guard Dejounte Murray said of the loss, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “And one thing about the Spurs, they are going to play hard for 48 minutes…We gave them confidence and they got a win they well-deserved.”

The Hawks have not faced the Pistons since last December, when Saddiq Bey scored six points off the bench as the Hawks won by 25 points in State Farm Arena.

The Hawks will tip off against the Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday at State Farm Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast.