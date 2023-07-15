Ever since the 2018 draft night trade that sent Trae Young to the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks, both players have been linked and often compared to each other. Unfortunately for Ice Trae, he's often put under negative light in those comparisons.

Many argue that Dallas got the better of the deal. After all, they have a generational talent in Doncic who is expected to be the face of the franchise and the NBA in years to come. Meanwhile, the talks about Young haven't been all that good, with many even calling him a “coach killer” following the departures of Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan from the franchise.

Despite all the not-so-pleasing talks surrounding him and the comparisons with Doncic, Young emphasized that he's not bothered by it. He also shared that while the narratives surrounding him and Luka are not good, they actually have a good relationship.

“I don't even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it. I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it'll even open up more eyes to what I've really done. Especially to some of my peers that I'm compared with,” Young explained.

“To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka. We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There's different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don't get caught up into it.”

"It's not that far off… We kinda do the same things."@thetraeyoung talks being compared to Luka 👀 Full episode exclusively in the B/R app @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/ShYdlcgLKz pic.twitter.com/flREEcNnTT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 15, 2023

To Trae Young's point, he and Luka Doncic are actually aren't that far off when it comes to numbers and accolades. Both have led their respective teams to the conference finals, and both have been consistent All-Stars–though Doncic has more with four.

In terms of production, Luka has a bit more points with 9,100 compared to Young's 8,990. Ice Trae has more assists by a wide margin, though, having recorded 3,285 compared to Luka's 2,631.

While Young is no longer bothered by the narrative surrounding him and Luka, it sure looks like he's being unfairly criticized.