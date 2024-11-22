Trae Young has officially ended his sneaker free agency, and the Atlanta Hawks point guard has decided to sign with Jordan Brand. After spending most of his career as a part of Adidas, Young has now found his brand of the future, as Jordan announced the partnership on the morning of Nov. 22.

“To have the opportunity to join a brand that has a history of greatness is surreal,” Young said in the press release. “To me, it’s about setting the bar for the people that come after you. I’m grateful MJ did that for people like myself, and my goal is to try and continue that legacy for the young kids, including my brother, that are coming up after me.”

Young signed a four-year contract with Adidas in 2018, and in 2020, his deal was restructured as part of a contract extension. He has three signature shoes with the brand, and there were rumors of a potential fourth shoe, but the two parties ended their partnership on Oct. 1.

The Hawks point guard now joins the likes of current NBA players such as Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, and others who are signed with the brand. Young has been throwing hints of possibly signing with Jordan Brand as he's been wearing the shoes to start the season.

Kyrie Irving also tried to make a strong push to sign Young to his brand, ANTA.

Joining Jordan Brand was full circle for Trae Young

Trae Young mentioned in the press release that joining Jordan Brand was a full-circle moment for him.

“Oklahoma became a Jordan Brand school in 2018 right after I entered the NBA Draft. I remember thinking I wish I had the chance to rock the Jumpman in college, but it’s all come full circle,” Young said. “I’m excited to be a Jordan Brand athlete, and I’m sure there will be opportunities for OU and I to come together.”

Young will now look to build his brand with Jordan for now and in the future, and it'll be exciting to see what his vision is when it comes to making a shoe.

Ironically, Young and Jordan Brand made the announcement on the same night that the Hawks play the Chicago Bulls, which is where it all started for Michael Jordan. The Hawks will be looking to go 3-0 in group stage play in the NBA Cup, and hopefully this gives Young the extra motivation to go out and have a big game.