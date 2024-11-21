ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks will battle the Chicago Bulls in some NBA Cup Action. It will be a showdown at the United Center as we share our NBA Cup odds series and make a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick.

On Wednesday, the Hawks lost 120-97 to the Golden State Warriors, bringing their record down to 7-9. Meanwhile, the Bulls lost 122-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing their record down to 6-10.

The Bulls lead the head-to-head series 140-120. Also, the Bulls defeated the Hawks 125-113 last month in Atlanta. The Bulls are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Hawks, including 3-2 in the last five at the United Center.

Here are the Hawks-Bulls NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: CHSN and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks are still a mediocre team. However, there have been some positives as Dyson Daniels has emerged as a great two-way player. Overall, it is helping the Hawks stay competitive.

There is still work to do, as the Hawks rank 19th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 19th from the triples. Atlanta also ranks 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. The Hawks have done well on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. Likewise, the passing has been smooth, as the Hawks rank fourth in assists. But sometimes, the passes have been wonky, as the Hawks rank just 25th in turnovers. They have made up for it on the defensive end, as the Hawks rank eighth in blocked shots.

Trae Young has struggled to shoot the basketball, making only 38 percent of his shots, including 34.1 percent from the triples. Regardless, he is still averaging 21.9 points and 11.6 assists per game. Jalen Johnson has dealt with a recurring leg injury. Still, he comes into this game averaging 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor. De'Andre Hunter has also been great. So far, he is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. Daniels has been the best addition to the scoring entourage. Substantially, he is averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the hardwood.

The Hawks will cover the spread if their four best players can find the best shots. Then, they must be stout on the defensive end and not allow the Bulls to get clean shots.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls are also still subpar. However, they have also had some positive moments. The Bulls set a record against the Detroit Pistons, as Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine became the first trio in Bulls' history to score 25 points and five three-point completions in the same game.

The trio is part of why the Bulls are 10th in points. Likewise, they are 16th from the field, including ninth from beyond the arc. The Bulls have thrived on the boards, ranking ninth in rebounds. They have also handled the basketball well, ranking seventh in assists. Like the Hawks, there has been some inconsistency, as they rank 25th in turnovers. But unlike the Hawks, their defense has been subpar, as they rank 26th in blocked shots.

LaVine remains one of the most efficient players in the league. He is averaging 22 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor, including 43.2 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Vucevic is coming off a bad shooting night where he went 6 for 15 from the field. He still averages 20.3 points per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the floor. White remains solid and had a monster night against Detroit, scoring 25 points while shooting 9 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Overall, he is averaging 19.5 points per game. Josh Giddey has been decent, averaging 11.8 points per game. However, he must improve his shooting, as he has hit just 40.6 percent from the floor.

The Bulls will cover the spread if their trio can have effective shooting nights and find their pacing. Then, they must win the board battle to preserve second chances.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Hawks are 6-10 against the spread, while the Bulls are 7-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 4-4 against the spread on the road, while the Bulls are 2-4 against the odds at home. The Hawks are 4-6 against the spread against the Eastern Conference, while the Bulls are 6-3 against the odds at home.

The Hawks and Bulls are two similar teams. Yet, only one has done better in covering the odds, especially against the Eastern Conference. Plus, it's tough not to like the Bulls' chances at home. I am rolling with Chicago to cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -1.5 (-110)