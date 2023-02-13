The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a big win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Trae Young dished out a season-high 17 assists in that one, but it seems that he came out of that performance with a bit of a knock now that the Hawks star has popped up on the injury report. The question now for Atlanta fans heading into Tuesday night is this: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Trae Young injury status vs. Hornets

Young headed into Tuesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as probable to play with a sore left shoulder. He has since been upgraded to available, which does not come as a surprise. The shoulder issue does not seem to be serious, and it’s not expected to sideline the two-time All-Star.

It is worth noting, however, that both John Collins (sore left hip) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right hip) have both been tagged as questionable to play against the Hornets. On the other hand, Saddiq Bey, who just recently completed his move to Atlanta as part of the highly-controversial four-team trade involving Gary Payton II, is expected to make his Hawks debut on Monday night.

As for the Hornets, they will still be without Kelly Oubre Jr and Cody Martin. Newly-acquired point guard Reggie Jackson is not with the team as he continues to work on a contract buyout.

Now with the question of Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is yes.