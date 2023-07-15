Right now, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has one kid, Tydus Reign Young, who just turned one a few weeks ago. The two-time All-Star is now about to become a father of two, and he's made his announcement with a special ode to the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Young took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he's expecting a baby girl with his partner, Shelby Miller. The Hawks guard capped off his tweet with a special shoutout for the fallen Los Angeles Lakers legend:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The #GirlDad trend came to life thanks to Kobe Bryant and his four daughters. Natalia, 20, is his eldest daughter with his wife Vanessa Bryant. When Kobe's helicopter tragically crashed a few years ago, he passed away with his second daughter, Gianna. Byrant left behind two more younger daughters in Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Trae Young obviously still has quite a ways to go before reaching Kobe's mark, but it's great to hear that the Hawks star is now going to have a daughter of his own. Our congratulations go out to Young and his family during these joyous times.

This should only give the 24-year-old even more inspiration when he heads back on the court next season. He will now be playing for two children, which should only make him even more motivated whenever he puts on a Hawks uniform. All the pomp and pageantry that comes with being an NBA superstar is all well and good, but at the end of the day, it's all about family.