As the whole world celebrates Father's Day, Vanessa Bryant shared an emotional tribute for her late husband and Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

On Instagram, Vanessa uploaded a video featuring several sweet photos of Kobe along with Gigi and their other children. The Black Mamba had always been a proud #GirlDad, and that's clear in the beautiful clip Vanessa shared.

The Bryant matriarch captioned the post with, “Happy Father's Day to the very best girl daddy.”

Kobe Bryant had four daughters with Vanessa Bryant, namely Natalia, Gigi, Bianka and Capri. Unfortunately, Gigi was with his father in the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, California and took their lives last January 26, 2020.

While Kobe was long gone, the example he set as a “girl dad” will always be remembered. His work to promote women's sport continues to inspire as well, motivating other athletes after him to keep the legacy alive and build on what he has done.

It's definitely sad that Kobe is no longer with us. He still had so much to share with the world, from his involvement in the NBA and other efforts to grow basketball and several other ventures. He's just gone and taken too soon.

For the Bryant family, though, they are making sure that Kobe is being remembered fondly and that the example the Lakers icon set continues to be a guiding light for many other girl dads and athletes like him.

Happy Father's day Kobe, and cheers to all the other #GirlDads out there.