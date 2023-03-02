The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a disappointing 119-116 loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. They return to action on Friday to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and Atlanta will obviously want to get back to winning ways. However, it is worth noting that Trae Young has popped up on the injury report ahead of what should be a high-octane matchup against Portland.

Trae Young injury status vs. Blazers

The Hawks announced on Thursday that Young is currently dealing with some soreness in his right groin. However, the good news for Atlanta fans is that their star point guard has been tagged as probable to play. This only means that it’s likely that Trae will be in the starting lineup come Friday night.

Then again, the fact that he’s been listed on the injury report is a tad concerning. It’s a groin injury as well, which could prove to be tricky. Finally, the Hawks are slated to play again on Saturday against the Miami Heat, so the back-to-back aspect could be a factor for Young as well.

For their part, the Blazers are 1-3 since the All-Star break, and this is in spite of Damian Lillard’s heroics. Dame has been on an absolute tear of late, putting up some video game-like numbers in his last three appearances: 45.7 points on 53.1 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, while also connecting on 5.7 triples per contest on a 44.7-percent clip.

Trae Young vs. Damian Lillard should be quite a treat, so basketball fans everywhere will be hoping that the Hawks star is good to go for Friday’s showdown.