When the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant at the NBA trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, it sent shockwaves through the NBA that are still being felt. Durant made his Suns debut on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets after rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered when he was still with the Nets. He scored his first points rather quickly with about two minutes having gone by in the first quarter off a drive to the basket. During the game, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young took to social media to sum up pretty much what the entire world is thinking of the Suns addition of Durant.

KD really on the Suns😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 2, 2023

One of the most remarkable things about the Kevin Durant trade was the Suns did not have give up any of their ‘Big 3’ in Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. That gives Durant a solid roster around him. The Suns have aspirations of making it back to the NBA Finals after a humiliating loss to the Dallas Mavericks last season in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Durant certainly gives them an opportunity to do that.

The Suns have 18 games after Wednesday’s matchup against the Hornets before the postseason begins. They are currently 33-29 and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are a full game ahead of both the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors and two and a half games behind the third place Sacramento Kings. They have the potential to really take off with the addition of Durant and it’s likely Trae Young and others will be dropping similar reactions on social media as the season goes on.