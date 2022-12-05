By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Trae Young missed the Atlanta Hawks game on Friday against the Denver Nuggets to due right shoulder soreness, but a report surfaced on Sunday via Shams Charania of The Athletic suggesting that a verbal spat between Young and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was to blame for Young’s absence. Later in the day, Young took to Twitter to seemingly cast doubt into the validity of the earlier report.

Waking up to public statements about my private life🥱😂 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 5, 2022

The story from Charania suggested that there has been rising tensions between Trae Young and Nate McMillan and that it might have something to do with the Hawks inconsistent start to the season. Earlier in the day prior Charania’s story, McMillain only described Young’s absence from the game as a ‘miscommunication.’

Young still went through practice with the team on Sunday and is all set to return to the court on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town.

Despite any apparent issues, the Hawks still stand at 13-10 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Friday’s game was only the second game that Young missed this season. He previously sat out on Nov. 7 in the Hawks win over the Milwaukee Bucks with right shin soreness. On the season, Young is still leading the team in scoring with 27.8 points per game, and in assists with 9.6. His shooting has slipped this year, however. He’s shooting a career low from the field at 41.1 percent and from three-point range at 30.3 percent.

Regardless of any supposed issues, the Hawks still have enough talent and ability to make a solid run the Eastern Conference playoffs.