It all came crashing down for the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday after Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics secured a 128-121 win to close out their NBA Playoffs first-round series, 4-2. It was a heartbreaking way to end the season for Trae Young and Co., but you also have to give credit to this team for everything they’ve done this year.

Hawks head coach Quin Snyder also deserves a hat tip for coming in in the middle of the year and making a significant impact on the squad. Snyder may have ultimately failed to reach his objectives with the team this season, but if you ask Trae, the Hawks star is adamant that coach Quin has been and will be integral to Atalanta’s success:

“Quin is the future,” Young said. “I believe with him here, this city’s going to win a championship. It’s just about bringing in the right pieces for him. … I think he’s gonna be great for us. I’m excited for the future with him.”

Trae Young was also quick to point out that it was a challenge for Snyder to come in mid-year and try to establish a new culture with the squad. However, things should get much better now that the veteran shot-caller is set to spend a full summer and a full training camp with the squad.

As Young said, he is adamant that the sky is the limit with Quin Snyder sitting at the helm. Trae clearly believes in this man, and this could just be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between coach and star player.