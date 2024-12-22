De'Andre Hunter has been a bright spot for the Atlanta Hawks this season coming off the bench. He's scored 15 or more points in the last 10 games, and he has a case for being the Sixth Man of the Year early this season. Head coach Quin Snyder knows what's been working for Hunter this season and went in depth before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“He’s bought into what we're doing,” Snyder said. “Shooting transition threes has been something. He can shoot, and he's always been able to shoot, but I think that his recognition of where those places are, what times in the game where he can be even more aggressive. He doesn't hesitate right now, and I think his willingness to shoot threes, sometimes contested threes, with his size, and then the aggressiveness with how he's attacking the rim. Those two things, in my mind, really set up the other part of this game where he does have the ability to rise up and hit a contested mid-range shot.

“All three of those things are a part of being a three-level scorer, and I think that's what he is. Because he's playing the game that way offensively, I think he's just been efficient in how he's played. He may not be the most vocal guy on our team, but in many respects, he's as much of a leader as anybody.“

Hunter has been quick to make decisions with the ball this season, and his three-point shooting has been a big part of his success. He's taking advantage of mismatches, and he also doesn't have the responsibility of guarding the opposing team's best player, which is now Dyson Daniels' job.

All of those things have led to Hunter having one of his best seasons and is helping the Hawks tremendously.

De'Andre Hunter is a serious 6MOY candidate

With the way De'Andre Hunter has been playing this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him as one of the finalists for Sixth Man of the Year. Earlier this season, Hunter was asked about possibly being a candidate for the award, and he noted that he was more worried about the team's success.

“I hear it, but I’m not really worried about it, honestly,” Hunter said. “I’m just looking to play my game and help my team win. Whether I do get that award or I don’t, it doesn’t affect me in any way.”

Not only has Hunter elevated the Hawks bench, but players such as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu have helped the second unit become one of the best in the league. The Hawks bench has been outscoring the opposing team's bench almost every game for the past few weeks, and it's been a big part of their overall success.