The Atlanta Hawks were locked in a barnburner against the San Antonio Spurs, and the two teams were going back-and-forth to close out regulation. With 15 seconds left in the game, the Hawks got the ball back down two, 120-118. Little did everyone know that they would be witnessing one of the nastiest poster jams in recent memory. Putting De'Andre Hunter in the backcourt, he had a running start into a handoff from Larry Nance Jr., getting the step against Victor Wembanyama and throwing down a mean tomahawk jam over the Spurs star to tie the game.

Wembanyama has done nothing but terrorize would-be scorers in the paint since the Spurs drafted him first overall in 2023, so it took some major guts from Hunter and the Hawks to run a play that would involve the best rim protector in today's NBA. And it also took some huge stones from the Hawks forward to go up without hesitation and without fear of getting stuffed at the rim, and with the game on the line, no less.

The Hawks forward was feeling himself so much after the dunk, and perhaps rightfully so, that he had some choice words for Wembanyama after coming down from his incredible poster dunk. The Spurs star wouldn't take that lying down, however, so he retorted with some words of his own. Both Hunter and Wembanyama were whistled for technical fouls in the aftermath of this play.

After forcing a turnover on the other end of the floor, the Hawks got an opportunity to win the game in regulation. Trae Young took a stepback midrange shot over Wembanyama, and the Spurs star's length forced Young to float a high-arcing shot that missed, sending the game to overtime as a result.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs get last laugh over De'Andre Hunter, Hawks

De'Andre Hunter may have had the highlight of the game — and arguably the biggest highlight of the season thus far — but it was all for naught for the Hawks. The Hawks lost steam in overtime while Victor Wembanyama was saving his best for last — tallying eight of the Spurs' 13 points in over time (outscoring Atlanta) en route to a 133-126 victory.

Wembanyama was amazing all night long and demolished an overmatched Hawks frontcourt. The Spurs star finished with 42 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and four blocks while shooting 13-24 from the field and 7-15 from beyond the arc. Hunter, for his part, wasn't a one-highlight wonder, as he finished the night as Atlanta's leading scorer with 27 points.