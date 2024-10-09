ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks suited up for the first preseason game of the year against the Indiana Pacers, and there were many things to be excited about. The talk leading up to the season has been about how the Hawks' new additions would fit with the team, and though it was only one game, the team couldn't have asked for a better debut.

The biggest surprise was the Hawks' No. 1 draft pick, Zaccharie Risacher, who showed a little bit of everything in his game. For a rookie, Risacher looked like he had already played a few seasons in the league, and he felt good about his play overall.

“I was super excited for the game,” Risacher said after the game. “Just like the process with training camp and everything, it was the start of something great, I think. I want to be good for my teammates, so I’m glad it went well.”

Risacher finished the game with 18 points and showed his ability to knock down shots, while also showing some playmaking skills, with a behind-the-legs pass to Clint Capela on the fast break that got everyone in State Farm Arena excited.

“I feel like that was more natural. That was a three against two situation, and I just passed the ball to him because he was open, and making sure the defender didn't know what I wanted to do, and I'm glad he made the shot,” Risacher said.

Hawks impressed with Zaccharie Risacher in preseason debut

The Hawks had a lot of good things to takeaway from the game, but Zaccharie Risacher looked comfortable in his first game in the NBA. Head coach Quin Snyder was happy with what he saw from the rookie, but it was more about him having fun while he was playing.

“I think he made some plays, but it looked like he was enjoying it. He’s just got to throw himself into the game,” Snyder said. “When you are the No. 1 pick, people are going to be analyzing everything that you’re doing, good and bad. I’m happy he had some success tonight. He’s going to have more good games; he’s going to have some bad games. But seeing him have fun with his teammates was what I enjoyed.”

Trae Young was the assist man for one of Risacher's three-pointers tonight, and he was happy to see him have success early in his career.

“I hate this wasn’t the first game of the season, because that was a hell of a performance, hell of a game, hell of a start,” Young said. “For me, I wanted him to feel how he felt tonight. Feel like there’s no pressure on him, he can go out there and be himself. When he’s himself, he plays like he did tonight.

“He can shoot the ball really well, has a really good feel for the game, can make the right reads, obviously he’s going to make some turnovers, make some mistakes here and there, but he’s going to have a hell of a career, and tonight was just the beginning.”

It was a great start for Risacher, and it will be interesting to see what areas his game will continue to grow in as the season progresses. For now, it was good for him to see success early, and with the help of his teammates and coaches, he should have a solid rookie season.