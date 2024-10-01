The Atlanta Hawks 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Zaccharie Risacher, is already getting accustomed to the NBA and his teammates. One of the players that he has been around a lot is Trae Young, who will be important to his growth in his rookie season. During Media Day, Risacher was asked what it's been like so far playing with and against Young.

“It’s pretty nice playing with him. He makes your life easier, makes sure you’re in the right spot so he can pass,” Risacher said. “He’s such a great passer, so for me as a shooting guy, it’s a blessing to be able to play with him. Trying to guard him is tough, but that’s how you improve. During pickups at practices, it was super cool to be on his team and against him.”

As training camp starts, it will be important for Risacher to build chemistry not just with Young, but with the rest of his teammates as well. Risacher has the tools to be a solid player in the league, and he has the right group around him to make sure he succeeds.

Hawks believe in Zaccharie Risacher to contribute immediately

During Media Day, head coach Quin Snyder and other Hawks players spoke highly of Zaccharie Risacher.

“The thing that I would really want to see is just a consistent, continued improvement. I think in order to achieve that, adversity is really required,” Synder said. “It’s a part of the growth process. I think the thing that I’ve seen from Zacch is a young man that’s got a really good feel for the game. You can tell he has an appreciation for every facet of the game, and he has the work ethic.”

“I have been watching a lot of European basketball. He was not playing at the highest level, EuroLeague basketball, but he was playing a high-level game. I feel like he can contribute right away,” Bogdan Bogdanovic said. “I am happy we drafted Zacch with the number one pick.”

The next thing to see is how Snyder plans to use Risacher when the season starts, and how much time will he see on the court. Typically, No. 1 draft picks are in the starting lineup, but in today's NBA, it's more about who's finishing games which is important. Whether it's in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, Risacher should be able to contribute instantly to the team.