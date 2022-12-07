By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have been under the spotlight for the wrong reasons of late. Rumors have swirled about a disagreement between the All-Star point guard and his coach Nate McMillan over the team’s shootaround last week.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick recently reported on the situation on The Athletic. Amick shortly after appeared on the Real Ones podcast to talk to Raja Bell and Logan Murdock on the entire ordeal.

He described the Trae Young-Nate McMillan mini blow-up as a “microcosm of bigger issues within the Hawks situation.”

“I think that players, if they were picking sides to be honest with you, I’d think they’d be on Nate’s side. It’s nothing unfixable. It’s not maybe the toxic level, but it’s not good. Trae and the way that he handles is power, he’s got a lot of juice in that franchise and I think a lot of people internally are trying to get the word out that he has a little too much juice.”

According to Amick, Trae Young arguably wields a little too much influence within the Hawks organization. Young’s cache with team owner Tony Ressler and his son Nick alongside his larger-than-life persona after leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals have ultimately garnered him a nearly untouchable status with the team.

With the team lacking a true veteran voice in the locker room with the level of influence to keep Trae Young in check, it’s his kingdom to rule in Atlanta for better or worse.